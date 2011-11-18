* Gas Plus hydrocarbons share valued at 1.4 bcm in JV

* Exploration licence is granted until May 2014

MILAN Nov 18 Italy's fourth-biggest gas producer, Gas Plus, has entered an offshore gas and oil joint venture in Romania with a 15 percent stake, as part of its push to expand international exploration and production operations, it said on Friday.

Romania's National Agency of Mineral Resources (NAMR) has approved a transfer of the stake in licences for offshore blocks Midia and Pelican in the Black Sea to Gas Plus from Canada's Sterling Resources Ltd, Gas Plus said in a statement.

Gas Plus declined to give financial details of the deal.

Under the JV, led by Sterling Resources with a 65 percent stake and participated in by Petro Ventures with a 20 percent stake, Gas Plus share of hydrocarbons reserves, including mostly gas, is put at about 1.4 billion cubic metres (bcm), the company said.

The exploration license is granted until May 2014, it said.

Gas Plus said its reserves in Italy are valued at 5.2 bcm.

"We are very happy about the official entry in one of the most significant offshore projects in the Black Sea," Gas Plus Chief Executive Davide Usberti said in the statement.

"It represents a concrete and important step in internationalisation of our E&P activities, one of our goals since our IPO in 2006," he said.

Sterling Resources has been long waiting for NAMR to officially approve its request to grant licences for its partners. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Anthony Barker)