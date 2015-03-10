FRANKFURT, March 10 German medical technology
group Draegerwerk said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy
GasSecure, a Norwegian maker of wireless gas detectors, for
between 55 million and 60 million euros ($59.2-64.6 million).
Draegerwerk said it was buying the shares from venture
capital companies and GasSecure employees.
It said GasSecure's wireless technology, geared among other
toward the oil and gas sectors, had advantages over competitors'
products which it said still relied on wireless data transfer
and needed a conventional power supply connected with wires due
to the relatively high energy consumption of optical sensors.
($1 = 0.9294 euros)
