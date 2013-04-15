OSLO, April 15 Norway is delaying the decision to reduce natural gas transport tariffs for new gas contracts, a senior official told Reuters on Monday, accepting a key demand by critics of the proposal.

"We need more time to make a decision ... until July 1," Erik Johnsen, deputy director-general of the Norwegian oil and gas ministry, said in an interview.

The policy, first announced in January and due to be implemented on May 1 was criticised by several partners in the system, called Gassled.

These partners represent several international investments funds, such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the Canadian Pension Fund, German insurer Allianz, Swiss bank UBS and France's Caisse des Depots.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)