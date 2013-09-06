STOCKHOLM, Sept 6 Norway's Conservative Party will review a decision by the incumbent centre-left government to cut gas pipeline tariffs if it wins elections on Monday, a top party official said.

The current government plans to impose a 90 percent cut on tariffs that the subsea Gassled pipeline network charges oil companies to transport gas from North Sea production platforms to processing plants in Norway and terminals in Britain, Germany, France and Belgium.

A group of international investors, which has put $5.1 billion into Gassled, complain that the planned cut would cost them $6.6 billion in lost earnings over the next two decades and would damage the outlook for further Norwegian infrastructure investments.

"We will look into this if we get into government and will consider whether we should change this decision," Siri Meling, the Conservative Party spokeswoman on energy issues, told Reuters.

The Gassled investors include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, German insurer Allianz, Swiss bank UBS and France's Caisse des Depots.

Meling, a member of parliament and possible future minister, said she had had several meetings with investors in the group.

"We think it is important that investments on the Norwegian shelf should be predictable and stable, because we are competing for investment with other places in the world."

The new tariffs, first announced in January and due to be implemented in May, are set to become effective from October 2016, after the government postponed the measure following bitter complaints by investors.

An energy ministry spokesman declined to comment on the case.

Opinion polls suggest the right will win Monday's election and that the Conservative Party could form a coalition government with smaller conservative parties and the populist anti-immigration Progress Party.

Last week, Progress Party finance spokesman Ketil Solvik-Olsen, a leading contender to the post of oil minister, said that if his party becomes part of the new government, it would work to overturn the outgoing government's planned tariff cuts and go back to the original tariffs.

Infrastructure investors own nearly 45 percent of Gassled. The Norwegian state holds 46 percent and Statoil 5 percent, and the rest is held by several foreign energy and utilities firms. (editing by Jane Baird)