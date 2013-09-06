* Conservatives say want to restore stable investment
By Geert De Clercq
STOCKHOLM, Sept 6 Norway's Conservative Party
will review a decision by the incumbent centre-left government
to cut gas pipeline tariffs if it wins elections on Monday, a
party official said.
The current government plans to impose a 90 percent cut on
tariffs that the subsea Gassled pipeline network charges energy
companies to transport gas from North Sea production platforms
to processing plants in Norway and terminals in Britain,
Germany, France and Belgium.
It says the aim is to encourage exploration and aid
production from mature fields.
But a group of international investors, which has put $5.1
billion into Gassled, complains that the planned cut would cost
them $6.6 billion in lost earnings over the next two decades and
would damage prospects for Norwegian infrastructure investment.
"We will look into this if we get into government and will
consider whether we should change this decision," Conservative
Party energy spokeswoman Siri Meling told Reuters.
Major investors welcomed the promise of a tariff review.
The Gassled infrastructure investors together own about 45
percent of the firm and include the Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority, German insurer Allianz, Swiss bank UBS
and France's Caisse des Depots.
The Norwegian state holds 46 percent via Petoro, Statoil
owns 5 percent, and the rest is held by foreign energy
and utilities firms.
Lead investor Solveig, which has a 25 percent Gassled stake
and is owned by the Canadian Pension Fund, Abu Dhabi and
Allianz, has argued strongly against higher tariffs and has
hinted at withholding investment in Norway.
"We perceived the tariff cuts as a break with a
long-standing tradition of predictability and stability on the
Norwegian continental shelf," Solveig Chief Executive Trygve
Pedersen told Reuters.
COMPETING FOR INVESTMENT
Meling, a member of parliament and possible future minister,
said she had had several meetings with investors in the group
and agreed with the need for a stable legal framework "because
we are competing for investment with other places in the world."
The new tariffs, first announced in January, were set to
become effective from October 2016, after the government
postponed the measure following complaints by investors.
Opinion polls suggest the right will win Monday's election
and that the Conservative Party could form a coalition
government with smaller conservative parties and the
anti-immigration Progress Party.
Last week, Progress Party finance spokesman Ketil
Solvik-Olsen said that if his party joined a new government, it
would work to restore the original tariffs.
Silex Gas Norway, which has a 6.1 percent Gassled stake and
is owned by Allianz, welcomed the possibility of a review.
The opposition parties "seem to be more open to the argument
about the investment climate," Silex CEO Kurt Georgsen said.
An oil ministry spokesman declined to comment on the issue
so soon before the elections.
When the cuts were announced, the ministry said they were
aimed at encouraging higher production in mature fields and more
exploration in the frontier areas of the Arctic.
It also said that the tariffs had been set up to provide
investors a 7 percent return but that the actual return was 10
percent in 2012 and was seen at 10.5 percent in 2028. The funds
say the lower tariffs would cut their return to 4 percent.
Pipeline charges are based on a formula that includes
capital and operating costs. Under Gassled's booking mechanism,
oil and gas companies make capacity reservations, often years
ahead, and pay for that capacity whether they use it or not.
The infrastructure funds bought their stakes from oil and
gas companies, for whom the seven percent regulated return is
too low, while the large amounts of capital they need to
immobilise in the networks are a drag on their capital returns.