OSLO Dec 6 Three partners in the Gassled natural gas pipeline network will sue the Norwegian state after the government confirmed on Friday a decision to cut gas transport tariffs, one of the partners told Reuters.

"We will challenge the decision in court," said Kurt Georgsen, head of Silex Gas, which is wholly owned by Germany's Allianz. "We will submit it as soon as possible, probably early next year." (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Balazs Koranyi)