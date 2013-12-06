BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Urban Development updates on proposal to reduce share premium
April 12 Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd:
OSLO Dec 6 Three partners in the Gassled natural gas pipeline network will sue the Norwegian state after the government confirmed on Friday a decision to cut gas transport tariffs, one of the partners told Reuters.
"We will challenge the decision in court," said Kurt Georgsen, head of Silex Gas, which is wholly owned by Germany's Allianz. "We will submit it as soon as possible, probably early next year." (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Balazs Koranyi)
April 12 Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd:
* Changes come as airline seeks to cut management costs (Updates with other leadership changes, details)