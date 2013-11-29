Evolving Landscape a Structural Positive for Malaysian Insurers
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Malaysia Insurance Market
Dashboard 2017
https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895918
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 27 (Fitch) Malaysia's insurance
industry continues
its positive development on the regulatory front, in tandem with
steady business
expansion. Low insurance penetration, stable domestic
consumption and sustained
government infrastructure spending will continue to support
premium growth,
parti