* Finland buys Gasum shares from Fortum, E.ON for 510 mln
euros
* State will have 75 percent stake, Gazprom remaining 25 pct
* Could restructure gas utility in the future to meet EU
rules
* Govt aims to diversify supplies to cut dependence on
Russia
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Nov 3 Finland's government has agreed
to buy stakes in the country's sole gas utility from Finnish
firm Fortum and Germany's E.ON, giving it
control as it seeks to cut its dependence on Russian gas and
meet EU energy rules.
The government said it would pay a total of 510 million
euros ($638 million) to boost its stake in Gasum to 75 percent
from 24 percent. Russia's Gazprom, Finland's sole
natural gas supplier, has the remaining 25 percent.
The European Union's energy markets directive stipulates
that energy production and distribution must be run by separate
companies. Gasum currently has a special permit to both own the
Finnish gas grid and to sell natural gas because all natural gas
consumed in Finland is imported from Russia through a pipeline.
The government has sought to increase its stake to ensure
its influence as it prepares to reform the gas market and split
up Gasum, if the company proceeds with its plan to build a
regional or national liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal and a
pipeline to neighbouring Estonia.
Both projects are supported by the government and the
European Union.
Relations between the EU and its biggest gas supplier,
Russia, became strained after Moscow backed pro-Russian
separatists in eastern Ukraine and Gazprom cut gas supplies to
Ukraine in June. The EU receives about a third of its gas from
Russia and about half of that is piped across Ukraine.
EU studies have shown that Finland could be one of the
worst-affected countries in the longer run if Russia was to cut
gas supplies to the bloc.
Finland's government would also consider buying Gazprom's
stake in Gasum, if the Russian firm decided to sell, a senior
official said on Monday.
"If such situation would come, we would have to assess it,"
Eero Heliovaara, a senior official from Finland's state
ownership steering department, told Reuters.
GROWTH
The Gasum deals comes as Finland's economy is struggling to
return to growth, with the government aiming to raise more than
1 billion euros by selling shares in other companies it owns.
The state will pay 310 million euros for state-controlled
Fortum's 31-percent stake in Gasum, and the company said it
would book a gain of 190 million euros, or 0.22 euros per share.
The state will pay about 200 million euros for German
utility E.ON's stake of 20 percent.
Both E.ON and Fortum viewed their stakes in Gasum as
non-core. The former said back in 2012 it wanted to sell its
stake in Gasum as a part of its strategy to withdraw from
Finnish and Baltic markets.
Gasum's planned projects to build an LNG import terminal and
a pipeline to Estonia were put on hold a month ago due to
Finnish and Estonian companies failing to agree on how they can
share EU financial assistance.
The European Commission has called on Finland and Estonia to
demonstrate "clear political will to accelerate the necessary
investments" in the terminal and the pipeline.
If Gasum is restructured, the Finnish state is likely to
retain a majority stakes in the gas grid company, while
divesting the gas sales business, Heliovaara said.
"I think that in that case, the state's interest will
definitely be in the grid."
(1 US dollar = 0.8000 euro)
(Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Mark Potter and
Pravin Char)