BRUSSELS, June 7 Dutch state gas grid operator
Gasunie is looking at merging its gas network with Belgian peer
Fluxys in a bid to bring down prices and increase gas
flows, its chief executive told a Belgian newspaper for an
article published on Thursday.
"If the Belgian and Dutch gas markets are merged, it becomes
a big magnet that draws everything to itself," Gasunie Chief
Executive Paul van Gelder told De Tijd on the sidelines of the
World Gas Conference in Malaysia.
"If we can attract more gas, that is good for gas traders in
our region and, ultimately, for the consumer, who can count on
lower prices and better security of supply."
It builds on a commitment the two companies made in April
last year to increase cross-border cooperation.
Belgium suffers from some of the highest energy prices in
Europe, and the European Commission called on it to curb rising
prices by fostering more competition as part of its
country-specific recommendations issued last month.
(Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Mark Potter)