ZURICH, March 10 Gategroup slid to a
full-year loss in 2015 as the airline caterer was hit by the
strong Swiss franc and restructuring charges, amid pressure from
large shareholders to swap out board members with fresh
directors.
Zurich-based Gategroup posted a loss attributable to
shareholders of 63.4 million Swiss francs ($63.55 million), off
its 2014 profit of 40.8 million francs, the company said on
Thursday.
Gategroup shareholders Cologny Advisors and RBR Capital
Advisors, which together own 11 percent of the company, have
upped pressure by demanding new board members and strategic
changes.
Otherwise, the hedge funds contend, Gategroup could face the
same fate as its former parent, Swissair, which collapsed more
than a decade ago.
($1 = 0.9976 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Stephen Coates)