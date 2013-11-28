LONDON Nov 28 Shariah-compliant Gatehouse Bank
has formed a joint venture with property developer Sigma Capital
to build thousands of rental homes in Britain, as it
looks to gain from a decline in home ownership.
Britain, traditionally seen as nation of homeowners, has
seen record numbers of households move into the rental sector in
recent years due to a shortage of homes and mortgages.
"For us the supply-demand dynamic is absolutely rock-solid.
We only see that growing as affordability constraints continue
to strengthen," Gatehouse Bank's vice president of real estate,
Scott Nichol, told Reuters on Thursday.
He said the private rented sector was very fragmented, with
many "mom and pop" landlords. "Our entrance into the market is
to try and bridge the gap between landowners, developers and
housebuilders, and the institutional market."
Gatehouse and Sigma will initially build 2,000 new homes in
Liverpool and Salford in north-west England, with a total
development cost of 200 million pounds ($327 million), with the
view to possibly ramping up the portfolio to a total of 6,600
homes, which would cost a further 500 million pounds.
Gatehouse is a London-based investment bank that makes
Shariah-compliant investments that meet the principles of
Islamic finance, which bans pure monetary speculation and
interest payments.
The deal comes as Britain pushes for London to become a
leading hub for Islamic finance. In October, it became the first
Western country to issue a sovereign sukuk, or Islamic bond.
Investor interest in the private rented sector has surged
over the past year thanks to a growing mismatch in housing
supply and demand as well as government efforts to encourage
investments through the establishment of a 1 billion pound
Build-to-Rent fund.
GLOBAL RACE
There are signs that housing is still unaffordable for many
British families despite government efforts to help them buy
homes. On Thursday, the Bank of England unexpectedly cut a
mortgage support scheme, citing a desire to avoid a housing
bubble.
Most institutional investment so far has been in London and
focused on building rental flats for 25 to 35-year-old
professionals by the likes of developer Essential Living, backed
by U.S.-based M3 Capital Partners. A Delancey-Qatari Diar joint
venture is revamping London's Olympic Village to provide rental
homes.
Nichol said the Gatehouse-Sigma joint venture would target
renters aged 35-49 who had young families, and would look to
build low-rise housing such as semi-detached homes or town
houses. The average monthly rent across the portfolio will be
about 700-800 pounds for a three bedroom property.
Gatehouse is looking to provide up to 90 million pounds in
equity and both parties are in negotiations with banks for
financing to complete the initial 200 million pound phase, they
said. Construction is expected to take place over 24 months once
financing is secured.
The bank has an option to provide more equity for the 500
million pounds needed to build a further 4,600 new homes, the
companies said.
All the homes will be built on land bought by
Edinburgh-based Sigma and the plan is for the joint venture to
eventually have a portfolio across Britain focused on big cities
such as Birmingham and Leeds.
"As we compete in a tough global race, Sigma's joint venture
with Gatehouse is brilliant news for the North West (of England)
and for Britain, showing that we are open for business," British
Prime Minister David Cameron said in a statement.
"The rental market is a vital asset to this country and this
new investment will help to boost local economies, create jobs
and deliver more homes for hardworking people," he said.