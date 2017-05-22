BRIEF-Shanghai Electric says Co did not sign any JV agreement with Tesla
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla
May 22 London-based Gatehouse Bank Plc, a unit of Gatehouse Financial Group, said it hired Charles Haresnape as chief executive, effective May 8.
He replaced Fahed Faisal Boodai, co-founder of Gatehouse Financial Group, who returned to his role as chairman of the group.
Haresnape, who has worked in a number of senior lending roles including at Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, most recently served as group managing director at Aldermore Group Plc. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.