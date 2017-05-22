May 22 London-based Gatehouse Bank Plc, a unit of Gatehouse Financial Group, said it hired Charles Haresnape as chief executive, effective May 8.

He replaced Fahed Faisal Boodai, co-founder of Gatehouse Financial Group, who returned to his role as chairman of the group.

Haresnape, who has worked in a number of senior lending roles including at Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, most recently served as group managing director at Aldermore Group Plc. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)