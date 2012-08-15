* Gates says new toilets needed for 40 pct of population
* Safe sanitation could save 1.5 mln child deaths per year
* Caltech wins prize for work on solar-powered system
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Aug 14 Bill Gates is betting the toilet
of the future for the developing world will be solar powered.
The world's leading private philanthropist handed a $100,000
prize to the California Institute of Technology on Tuesday for
its work on a self-contained, sun-powered system that recycles
water and breaks down human waste into storable energy.
Gates is focusing on the need for a new type of toilet as an
important part of his foundation's push to improve health in the
developing world. Open defecation leads to sanitation problems
that cause 1.5 million children under 5 to die each year, Gates
said, and Western-syle toilets are not the answer as they demand
a complex sewer infrastructure and use too much water.
The Microsoft Corp co-founder is looking to change that by
sparking new inventions in toilet technology, which he says has
not fundamentally changed since the invention of the flush
toilet in 1775.
"Imagine what's possible if we continue to collaborate,
stimulate new investment in this sector, and apply our ingenuity
in the years ahead," Gates said at his foundation's Seattle
headquarters on Tuesday. "Many of these innovations will not
only revolutionize sanitation in the developing world, but also
help transform our dependence on traditional flush toilets in
wealthy nations."
His foundation announced $3.4 million in new funding on
Tuesday for toilet projects being worked on by various
organizations, bringing total investment in its "Reinvent the
Toilet Challenge" to about $6.5 million.
About 2.6 billion people, or 40 percent of world's
population -- mostly in sub-Saharan Africa and south Asia --
lack access to safe sanitation and are forced to defecate in the
open, according to Gates.
Last year the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation gave grants to
eight universities around the world to help tackle the problem
by creating a hygienic toilet that uses little or no water, is
safe and affordable and can transform waste into energy, clean
water and nutrients.
CREATES ENERGY
Gates presented prizes on Tuesday to the teams that showed
the most progress, handing Caltech the first prize of $100,000
for its working model of a solar-powered bathroom, where a solar
panel produces power for an electrochemical reactor that breaks
down feces and urine into hydrogen gas, which can be stored in
hydrogen fuel cells to provide a back-up energy source for night
operation or use in low-sunlight conditions.
The workings of the toilet are designed to be buried
underground beneath a conventional-looking stall and urinal
set-up, which the Caltech team showed in cross-section at the
Gates Foundation courtyard. Water recovered from the continuous
process is pumped up again to provide water to flush the toilet.
Gates also handed out prizes to Britain's Loughborough
University and Canada's University of Toronto for their designs,
which focus on transforming feces into usable resources.
The software pioneer is hoping many of the universities work
together to develop the best technologies and is aiming to get
new-style toilets into use in the next two to four years.
Gates' foundation is spending about $80 million a year on
water, sanitation and hygiene issues, areas where it thinks it
can make a marked difference in people's lives.
The $370 million in total it has committed to that area so
far is still only a small slice of global funding for health,
development and education provided by the foundation, which has
handed out, or is committed to, more than $26 billion in grants
since Gates started his philanthropic endeavors in 1994.
The foundation, which Gates co-chairs with his father and
wife, Melinda, is the world's biggest private philanthropic
organization with an endowment worth more than $33 billion.