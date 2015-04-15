Turkey's Erdogan says wants India trade volume up at $10 billion per year
ISTANBUL Turkey's $6.5 billion annual trade volume with India is "not enough" and should be boosted, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
MUMBAI Gateway Distriparks (GATE.NS) gained more than 4 percent in opening trade after Reuters reported on Tuesday that the logistics firm is aiming to list its rail unit.
Gateway Distriparks plans to list Gateway Rail Freight, valued by analysts at nearly $500 million, by the end of the current financial year in March 2016, two sources directly involved in the process said.
In order to maintain its majority stake after the IPO, Gateway Distriparks is in talks with Blackstone to buy back a five to seven percent stake in the unit, the sources added.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
ISTANBUL Turkey's $6.5 billion annual trade volume with India is "not enough" and should be boosted, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.