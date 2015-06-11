* Shares climb as much as 7 percent

* Two IPOs have been pulled from Australian market this week (Adds background on IPO market)

SYDNEY, June 11 Shares of Australia's Gateway Lifestyle Group, an operator of residential parks for retirees, climbed as much as 7 percent in their debut, an encouraging sign for the country's battered IPO market that has seen two deals pulled in one week.

Hurt by volatile trading conditions and an uncertain global economic outlook, Australian IPOs have dropped off sharply this year after a record 2014.

This week South African-owned insurer Hollard cancelled a listing of its Australian unit that sought to raise nearly A$1 billion ($770 million) after investors balked at its valuation. New Zealand wood products firm Carter Holt Harvey also delayed an IPO worth $712 million.

Shares in Gateway, which raised A$380 million in Australia's second-biggest IPO this year, climbed as high as A$2.14 in early trade, compared with their issue price of A$2.00. The broader share market rose 1.3 percent.

Total money raised by Australian IPOs tumbled to $327 million in the first quarter of 2015 from $7.5 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. The average issue size fell to $30 million from $270 million over the same period, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The biggest Australian IPO of the year from accounting software group MYOB Group Ltd has also disappointed, currently trading below its issue price after raising A$833 million last month.

Gateway, which aims to have the biggest portfolio of manufactured home estates in the country, has said it will use the listing proceeds to buy an additional 11 estates to take its total number to 36.

The IPO, in which Gateway sold a 76.2 percent stake, was run by UBS AG and Macquarie Group. ($1 = 1.2880 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)