Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Gati Ltd (GATI.NS), logistics solutions company, surge after Macquarie Bank buys stocks in the company on Tuesday in a transaction estimated at about 99.5 million rupees ($1.7 million).

Macquarie Bank purchased more than 1 million shares of the company at an average price of 97.02 rupees per share in a block deal on Tuesday, NSE data shows.

Gati was trading up 7.2 percent as of 11:11 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)