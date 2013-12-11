Dec 11 Gatwick, London's second largest airport,
has warned it will not build a second runway if the British
government allows a simultaneous expansion of its
Ferrovial-owned rival Heathrow.
Gatwick's Chairman Roy McNulty said building a second runway
was a "bet the company type of investment" and the timescale of
getting returns on the project would double if Heathrow was
allowed to expand at the same time, the Financial Times said on
its website. ()
McNulty added that his airport would also be wary if it was
only allowed to expand sometime after Heathrow constructed a
third runway.
His comments come a week before the UK Airports Commission
is due to issue an interim report next Tuesday that is expected
to have a shortlist of potential locations for new runways.
Business groups such as the Confederation of British
Industry have said British airports need to add capacity for
flights to fast-growing economies and could lose out to airport
hubs such as Frankfurt and Amsterdam in attracting investment.
Gatwick, owned by Global Infrastructure Partners, in July
outlined the cheapest and fastest solution to this problem by
suggesting a second runway at its south London site that would
cost only 9 billion pounds ($14.73 billion) and be up and
running in just over a decade.
The cheapest option put forward for a third runway at
Heathrow, the city's biggest airport, would cost 14 billion
pounds and be ready by 2025 at the earliest.