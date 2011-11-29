* H1 operating profit 118.6 mln stg vs 82.8 mln stg
* Turnover 314.5 mln stg vs 273.9 mln stg
* Passenger traffic up 8.5 pct to 19.7 mln
LONDON, Nov 29 London's Gatwick Airport
reported a 43 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by
strong growth in passenger traffic, which it expects to continue
in final six months of the year.
Gatwick airport, owned by U.S. investment fund Global
Infrastructure Partners (GIP), on Tuesday said its operating
profit rose to 118.6 million pounds ($184.4 million) in the six
months to the end of September on turnover 15 percent higher at
314.5 million pounds.
The airport, London's second largest behind BAA's Heathrow,
said 19.7 million passengers travelled through Gatwick during
the period, 8.5 percent up on the first-half a year ago.
The same period last year was hit by disruption caused by
the eruption of an Icelandic volcano, which led to the closure
of much of Europe's airspace for around a week.
Gatwick Airport said it still expects a total of 33.6
million passengers to travel through the airport in the year to
the end of March 2012.
"While passenger numbers are ahead of expectations for the
six months ended 30 September 2011, the expectation for the full
year outturn remains unchanged," the company said in a
statement.
It said retail income rose 5 percent during the period, down
on the 8.5 percent growth in passenger numbers.
($1 = 0.6433 British pounds)
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Adveith Nair)