BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
LONDON Feb 14 Gatwick Funding Ltd : * Gatwick Airport Limited publishes business plan for the next 10
years * Business plan has two potential price paths that are under
review * 1st potential price path is regulatory basis RPI +3.3% over 5
years * 2nd potential price path is contracts and commitments basis RPI
+1.3% over 7 years
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.