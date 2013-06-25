BRIEF-Suning Universal's 2016 net profit up 19.2 pct y/y at 1.1 bln yuan
* Says 2016 net profit up 19.2 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($159.66 million)
LONDON, June 25 Gatwick Funding Ltd : * - traffic of 34.2 million passengers reflects 1.2% growth * - turnover is up 4.2% to £538.9M * - EBITDA up 2.5% to £227.1M, although a loss in the financial year
of £29.1M was reported * - investment of £226.7M in the year to transform the airport was
in line with expectations
* Says 2016 net profit up 19.2 percent y/y at 1.1 billion yuan ($159.66 million)
BRUSSELS, March 30 The chairman of the European Union's leaders, Donald Tusk, will go to Poland on April 19 to testify before a prosecutor as a witness in an investigation Poland has launched against two former military counter-intelligence chiefs.
* special committee remains in discussions with such parties and that these parties have commenced due diligence on company.