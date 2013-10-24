HOUSTON Oct 24 Railcar leasing company GATX Corp sees lease rates for railcars that haul crude oil remaining at or near record highs despite a pullback in shipments earlier this year because of higher U.S. oil prices.

Lease rates for general purpose cars that haul crude fell about 10 percent in the third quarter, but overall rates have risen 500 percent in the last three years, Chief Executive Brian Kenney told analysts on Thursday.