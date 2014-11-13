Nov 13 Gaumont SA :

* Announces bond issue in two tranches for a total of 50 million euros

* First tranche of 35 million euros will consist of bonds with 7-years maturity and 4.75 percent interest rate

* Second tranche of 15 million euros will consist of bonds with 10-years maturity and 5.125 percent interest rate