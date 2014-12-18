BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from Office Depot
* Platinum Equity to acquire officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from office depot
Dec 18 Gaussin SA :
* Announces two new orders for total value 1.3 billion euros ($1.60 billion)
* New orders for electric self-propelled vehicles to be delivered in H2 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1GvEDLl Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 18 U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin.