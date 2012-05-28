By Emi Emoto and Soyoung Kim
| TOKYO/NEW YORK
TOKYO/NEW YORK May 29 Japanese trading house
Marubeni Corp is closing in on a deal for U.S. grains
merchant Gavilon and could announce the acquisition as early as
Tuesday afternoon in Tokyo, two people with direct knowledge of
the situation said.
Marubeni, Japan's fifth-largest trading company, has been in
advanced talks to buy Gavilon since earlier this month. The
Japanese company has confirmed its interest in Gavilon but said
no decision had been made.
Although the deal is pending final approval, the proposed
terms value Gavilon at more than $5 billion including debt, and
Marubeni has lined up financing, said one of the sources, who
asked not to be named since the deal has not been announced.
A valuation near that level would be in line with the
proposed terms the two sides have been discussion since early
May, according to people involved in the talks.
Representatives of Marubeni and Gavilon could not be
immediately reached for a comment.
Marubeni had earlier dispatched a team of auditors to
Gavilon's Omaha, Nebraska, headquarters to review its operations
and finances, sources have said.
In addition, Marubeni President Teruo Asada traveled to New
York last week with other executives as discussion of the deal
reached the final stages, a person familiar with the trip said.
Obtaining Gavilon would deepen Marubeni's control of grain
supplies from North America, the world's top grain export hub.
A deal could also help Marubeni challenge Archer Daniels
Midland as the biggest supplier of U.S. grains and
oilseeds to China.
Gavilon, whose owners include George Soros and hedge fund
manager Dwight Anderson, has the third-largest U.S. grains
marketing network behind ADM and Cargill.
Gavilon also has a large footprint in the U.S. fertilizer
market, an energy operation that includes 7 million barrels of
crude oil storage and a oil, grain and ethanol trading unit.
Marubeni plans to announce the Gavilon deal as early as
Tuesday afternoon Japan time, sources said.
Morgan Stanley is advising Gavilon on the transaction, while
Nomura is advising Marubeni, people involved in the
discussions have said.
Marubeni's rival trading houses Mitsui & Co and
Mitsubishi Corp had both been seen as potential bidders
for Gavilon but decided not to pursue a deal.