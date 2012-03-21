NEW YORK/LONDON, March 21 Several Asian trading
firms, including Mitsui & Co, Marubeni Corp
and Noble Group, are in the running for U.S. grain and
energy trader Gavilon, which could be valued at about $5
billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.
First round bids for the company, which is owned by hedge
fund manager Dwight Anderson and investors such as billionaire
George Soros, were due earlier in March, the sources said.
Sources have previously said that Swiss trader Glencore
and U.S. based Bunge Ltd had expressed interest
in the company before that deadline.
But Glencore's interest in Gavilon has cooled after it
agreed to buy Viterra Inc, Canada's largest grain
handler, in a $6.2 billion deal on Tuesday, according to one of
the sources.
All the Asian trading firms could not be immediately reached
for comment. Glencore and Gavilon declined to comment.