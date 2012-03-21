NEW YORK/LONDON, March 21 Several Asian trading firms, including Mitsui & Co, Marubeni Corp and Noble Group, are in the running for U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon, which could be valued at about $5 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.

First round bids for the company, which is owned by hedge fund manager Dwight Anderson and investors such as billionaire George Soros, were due earlier in March, the sources said.

Sources have previously said that Swiss trader Glencore and U.S. based Bunge Ltd had expressed interest in the company before that deadline.

But Glencore's interest in Gavilon has cooled after it agreed to buy Viterra Inc, Canada's largest grain handler, in a $6.2 billion deal on Tuesday, according to one of the sources.

All the Asian trading firms could not be immediately reached for comment. Glencore and Gavilon declined to comment.