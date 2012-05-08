* Marubeni board to discuss offer this week
* Gavilon has debt of $1.7 billion
* Japanese traders racing to secure supplies
By Emi Emoto and Risa Maeda
TOKYO, May 8 Marubeni Corp is in
advanced talks to buy U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon for
about $5.2 billion including debt, a source close to the deal
said on Tuesday, as Japanese trading houses expand an overseas
buying spree to secure grain supplies.
The board of Japan's fifth-largest trading firm will meet as
early as this week to discuss the offer, the person said, adding
that Marubeni also needs to talk to its creditors to arrange
finance. The source declined to be identified as the talks are
private.
Japan's five big trading houses, or shosha, have been
spending billions of dollars in recent years to buy natural
resources, including copper mines and oil and gas producers on
the back of a strong yen and a decade-long commodities boom.
Concerns about China grabbing more of the world's food
supply have led them to expand in farm commodities, particularly
in the United States and Canada. As well as securing domestic
supplies, they are looking to position themselves to supply
China's growing demand.
"Marubeni has been aggressive in expanding its business in
the past few years against the backdrop of increasing grain
demand in China and other countries," said Akio Shibata,
president of Natural Resource Research Institute.
"Their move is aimed to take advantage of this global
trend," he said.
If the deal is completed it would be the largest overseas
acquisition by a Japanese trading house since Mitsubishi bought
a 24.5 percent stake in the southern Chilean properties of Anglo
American for $5.39 billion in November last year,
according to ThomsonReuters data. [ID: nL6E7M96CW]
Gavilon, whose owners include George Soros and hedge fund
manager Dwight Anderson, has a sizeable presence in key U.S.
agricultural markets, boasting the third largest U.S. grains
marketing network behind Archer Daniels Midland and
Cargill.
A purchase of Gavilon would double Marubeni's annual grain
trading volume to 40 million tonnes, Shibata said.
Gavilon had debt of $1.7 billion at the end of December, the
source told Reuters last week. A Marubeni spokeswoman on Tuesday
said that no decisions had been made and declined to comment
further.
CHASING SUPPLIES
Japan was the world's sixth largest importer of wheat in the
2011/12 marketing year, taking 6.1 million tonnes, and was the
world's largest importer of corn, purchasing 16.1 million
tonnes.
Its trading houses have been buoyed in dealmaking by the
strong yen and a 10 trillion yen ($125 billion) low-interest
government loan scheme that is available to assist in overseas
mergers and acquisitions of natural resources.
Marubeni President Teruo Asada told reporters on Monday that
his company was interested in Gavilon, which began exploring a
sale in January, because of its strong presence as a grains
trader in the United States.
Grain importers have increasingly turned in recent years to
the United States and Canada, which together account for more
than a third of the world's wheat and corn exports, following
disappointing harvests and export curbs by other producers like
Argentina and Russia.
Marubeni has been pursuing global grain sales operations and
has partnered in livestock and feed operations with China's
Shandong Liuhe Group, China's largest farming corporation,
according to the firm's website.
Gavilon also has a large footprint in the U.S. fertilizer
market, an energy operation that includes 7 million barrels of
crude oil storage and a large oil, grain and ethanol trading
unit.
Marubeni may sell Gavilon's oil business should it complete
the purchase, according to the source.
Marubeni shares rose 20 yen, or 3.8 percent, to 550 yen.
Rival trading houses Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi
Corp had been linked to Gavilon, but have said they are
not in talks.
Industry sources had in recent months also identified Swiss
commodities trader Glencore, U.S.-based Bunge Ltd
and Singapore-based Noble Group as potential
bidders.