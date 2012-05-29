* Acquisition targeted at supplying grains to China
* Deal would be about $5.6 bln including debt
* Marubeni, Gavilon have been in talks since early May
By Yuko Inoue and Emi Emoto
TOKYO, May 29 Japanese trading house Marubeni
Corp will buy U.S. grain merchant Gavilon for $3.6
billion, a landmark deal that may put it in pole position to
benefit from China's booming demand for imported corn from the
world's biggest supplier.
In the latest development to challenge the longstanding
dominance of global grain giants like Cargill and Archer Daniels
Midland, Marubeni confirmed its biggest-ever
acquisition. It unites Gavilon's huge U.S. network of grain
elevators and infrastructure - the country's third-largest -
with a powerful global trading desk that already supplies a
fifth of China's soybeans imports.
Marubeni said the acquisition will nearly double its grain
trading volumes, extending an already wide lead over its
Japanese rivals as it bets big that China's demand for imported
corn will continue to surge ahead, surpassing Japan's 16 million
tonnes a year of imports in as little as three years.
"It's a move to complete a grains-supply chain of
elevators, export terminals, freight handling and an end-user
market, and the target is the growing market of China," said
Akio Shibata, president of the Natural Resource Research
Institute in Tokyo.
The U.S. grain trader has about $2 billion in debt, Marubeni
said, which would take the total value of the transaction to
$5.6 billion - slightly higher than the $5.2 billion price tag
that had been reported in recent months. The acquisition would
be partly financed by bank borrowing, the Japanese firm added.
The announcement confirmed an earlier Reuters report.
The deal is also a come back of sorts for Dwight Anderson,
whose Ospraie hedge fund was one of the most high-profile
victims of the 2008 commodities collapse. He led a deal to buy
ConAgra's trading division - renamed Gavilon - for about $2.8
billion including debt in early 2008, alongside investor George
Soros and General Atlantic, a $17 billion private equity fund.
It is the largest overseas acquisition, including debt, in
agriculture or energy by a Japanese company since Japan Tobacco
bought British cigarette manufacturer Gallaher Group
for almost $19 billion in 2006, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Marubeni, Japan's fifth-largest trading company, had been in
advanced talks to buy Gavilon since early May. Gavilon is the
largest transaction in Marubeni's history, the company said.
The company said it had no plans to sell off parts of
Gavilon's operations, which also include a major U.S. fertilizer
distribution network and a mid-sized energy trading desk that
includes crude oil and natural gas storage facilities.
Those areas each comprise about a fifth of Gavilon's
earnings, but were not seen by analysts as a particularly good
fit with Marubeni's ambition in the agricultural markets.
DOUBLE TRADING
Marubeni expects its global grain handling to rise to 55
million tonnes in the year to March 2013, when it adds Gavilon's
30 million tonnes to its business, coming closer in size to
global grain giants like Cargill, Daisuke Okada, an
adviser on food products to Marubeni President Teruo Asada, said
at a briefing in Tokyo.
"We expect U.S. grains will fill future supply gaps in corn
and other grains in China as output growth there may slow due to
problems including water shortages," Okada said.
The company also said it expected the acquisition to lift
its bottom line by more than $100 million from next year.
Acquiring Gavilon may help the trading house challenge
Archer Daniels Midland as the biggest supplier of grains and
oilseeds from the United States to China.
Thanks to its longstanding ownership of a large West Coast
export terminal, Columbia Grain, and its 2008 deal to buy a set
of northern elevators from AGP Grain, Marubeni's export business
has boomed in recent years. A strategic pact with top grains
importer Sinograin has helped open the conduit to China.
"This acquisition supports an ongoing strategic plan by
Asian grain importers to better secure future grain needs via
the merger and acquisition process," said grains analyst Mike
Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics. "Realizing that better
supply-chain management should better prepare these importers in
their global sourcing needs."
Japan's trading houses, or "sogo shosha", have been scooping
up assets around the world, targeting everything from shale gas
to copper, as the world's third-largest economy competes with
China, the second-biggest, for resources.
They're not alone. Swiss-based Glencore made its biggest
leap into the grains market this year with a $6 billion agreed
bid for Canada's top handlers Viterra Inc.
But investors don't seem to be counting on further deals in
a sector where the four biggest firms - ADM, Bunge,
Cargill and Louis Dreyfus, nick-named the "ABCD" - have built a
sizeable lead over decades. Shares in The Andersons, a
mid-sized trader and ethanol producer, are barely higher than
they were early this year, when the deals first surfaced.
GOOD FIT
Gavilon is the third-biggest U.S. grain merchant with about
320 million bushels of storage capacity in the United States,
just behind Cargill and ADM but ahead of global grain giants
like Bunge and Louis Dreyfus.
"As part of a larger trading organization, Gavilon will be
well-positioned to more efficiently connect supply with growing
global demand," Gavilon President and Chief Executive Officer
Greg Heckman said in a statement.
Marubeni's acquisition of Gavilon is unlikely to face any
pushback from farmers and agricultural businesses, which have
long been accustomed to the presence of Japanese grain companies
in the United States.
"We anticipate minimal changes to our organization and
operations," Heckman said.
A combination of Marubeni and Gavilon is seen by analysts as
a good commercial fit, marrying Gavilon's presence in the U.S.
Central Plains and Midwest with Marubeni's operations in the
Pacific Northwest - the shortest U.S. sea route to Asia.
Morgan Stanley is advising the U.S. company on the
transaction, Gavilon said. Nomura is advising Marubeni,
people involved in the discussions have said.
Marubeni's rivals Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp
had both been seen as potential bidders for Gavilon but
decided not to pursue a deal.
OUTBOUND DEALS
Japan's outward bound mergers and acquisitions totalled
$25.4 billion, including debt, this year to date, versus $15.1
billion for Chinese overseas purchases, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
There were 245 overseas purchases or investments by
Japanese companies compared with 101 for those from China.
Large trading houses in Japan have more than doubled
overseas acquisitions, investing $7.7 billion so far this year,
up from $3.5 billion in the same period in 2011.
Marubeni said in 2009 it signed a letter of intent with
Sinograin, a Chinese state firm, to "work closely in coming
years" to build state reserves and commercial grain supplies.
In the next marketing year that starts in October, the
market is expecting a 60 percent jump in China's corn imports to
around 8 million tonnes.
In part, the shosha may be betting that Japanese companies
can make in-roads where China's state-owned traders fear to
tread.
Late last year, Chinese state-owned trading house COFCO said
it was seeking acquisitions to secure supplies in the United
States, Australia, Russia and South America. But it has not
advanced any major purchases, although it has sent teams to
various countries for discussions, sources said.
Beijing-backed firms have shied away from attempts at large
U.S. takeovers since a political furore scuppered offshore oil
driller CNOOC's bid for Unocal seven years ago, analysts say.
Marubeni is already the second-largest exporter of U.S.
grains to China, with soybean shipments surging five-fold since
2008, based on data from trade intelligence firm PIERS. Marubeni
handled nearly 20 percent of China's soybean imports in 2010,
according to its annual report.
Unlike Marubeni, Gavilon has not made deep inroads into
China, having exported less than 10,000 tonnes of grains over
the past two years, data showed.
Marubeni is the best-established shosha inside the U.S.
grain belt. In 2010, it overtook Japan's national federation of
farm cooperatives Zen-noh as the biggest Japanese exporter of
U.S. grains and oilseeds, according to PIERS data, and accounts
for more than a third of all shipments by Japan-based firms.