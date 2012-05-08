TOKYO May 8 Japan's Marubeni Corp is
in advanced talks to buy U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon
for about $5.2 billion including debt after beating out
competition from rival domestic trading firms, a source close to
the deal said on Tuesday.
The board of Japan's fifth-largest trading firm will meet
as early as this week to discuss the offer, the person said,
adding that Marubeni also needs to talk to its creditors to
finance the transaction.
Privately-held Gavilon had debt of $1.7 billion at the end
of December, the source said last week. The source declined to
be identified as the talks are private.
Marubeni President Teruo Asada told reporters on Monday
that his company was interested in Gavilon, citing its strong
presence as a grains trader in the United States.
A Marubeni spokeswoman on Tuesday said that no decisions
had been made and declined to comment further. The Nikkei
newspaper reported earlier that the trading house will pay about
$3.8 billion for Gavilon.
Several people familiar with the matter said last week that
Marubeni, Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp were
evaluating bids for all or part of Gavilon, even though they
considered the valuation of more than $5 billion from the
company's owners expensive.
Mitsui and Mitsubishi said on Monday they were not in
negotiations to buy Gavilon, which began exploring a sale in
January.
Industry sources had in recent months also identified Swiss
commodities trader Glencore, U.S.-based Bunge Ltd
and Singapore-based Noble Group as potential
bidders.