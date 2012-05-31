* Asian trading houses feel squeeze after Gavilon sold
* Marubeni scores vast storage network from deal
* Trading firms want reliable access to crops
By Karl Plume and Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, May 31 Earlier this month, executives
at Hong Kong-based commodity trader Noble Group talked
with a Kansas agricultural economist about their ambitions to
join the biggest wave of industry consolidation in more than a
decade.
The executives, who had already decided not to pursue a bid
for major U.S. grain trader Gavilon, said they were "thinking
about where (they) fit and what's a good investment," said Jay
O'Neil, an agricultural economist for Kansas State University's
International Grains Program who also does consulting work.
The conversation with O'Neil, who declined to provide more
details, is a reminder that the biggest losers in Japanese
trading house Marubeni's $5.6 billion deal to buy Gavilon may
not be the quartet of huge Western traders who have long
dominated the global grain markets, such as Cargill.
Instead, it is the Asian trading houses like Noble and Olam
International who do n ot own assets s uch as grain
elevators in North America that will come under even greater
pressure to establish a foothold in the world's biggest
supplier, ensuring reliable access to crops needed to meet
rising Chinese demand.
For companies like Noble and Olam, the deal "gives them one
less entity to buy from," said O'Neil, who recalled the private
meeting with Noble took place about three weeks ago. They will
still be able to buy grain from other companies, he said.
Industry sources had identified Noble as a potential bidder
for Gavilon before Marubeni became the lead contender.
But after Marubeni's deal and Glencore's $6 billion purchase
of Canada's leading handler Viterra, many are wary of wading too
deeply into the fray.
"The comment I heard from some of their management was we
don't want to buy something just to buy something. We have to
buy something that is a strategic fit and has a potential to
make a profit," O'Neil said.
A spokesman for the Noble company declined to comment.
SUPPLY ANXIETY
The deal was the latest sign of growing competitive pressure
and supply anxiety in the global grain market, where increased
demand from China has helped push up prices.
China is the world's top importer of soybeans, buying some
60 percent of the soybeans traded globally, and projected to
become the world's fourth largest corn importer next season.
Its demand for crops has soared as the government, worried
about food security, has worked to build up reserve supplies.
Asian grain houses without physical assets in North America
lost another potential partner in deals to feed China earlier
this month when CHS Inc, the biggest farm cooperative in the
United States, launched a joint venture with Japanese
cooperative Zen-Noh.
The transactions have reignited talk that privately held
Louis Dreyfus may be the next company to strike a deal or be
sold, traders said.
EXPORT SQUEEZE
Marubeni's purchase of Gavilon squeezes its Asian rivals
because Gavilon controls the third-largest network of grain
elevators and infrastructure in the United States and is
expected to funnel much of its grain to its new owner.
Traditional grain companies known as the ABCDs--Archer
Daniels Midland, Bunge, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus--still face an
increased threat, however, as the deal marries Marubeni's
powerful global trading desk with a new ability to source corn
and soybeans from the Midwest, where the heart of Gavilon's
storage network lies.
In the United States, the Japanese trading house had
formerly focused on shipping wheat out of a Portland, Oregon,
export elevator owned by subsidiary Columbia Grain.
Marubeni and Gavilon exported a combined 9.4 million tonnes
of corn, soybeans and wheat in 2011, of which only about 1.2
million tonnes was from Gavilon, according to Bill of Lading
data aggregated by from PIERS. By comparison, ADM exported 13.2
million tonnes and Cargill exported some 15 million tonnes,
according to a Reuters analysis of the data.
"You've got a company, Marubeni, that's got excellent access
into the Asian demand side, including China, and you've got the
origination capacity of Gavilon," said Gary Blumenthal,
president and CEO of World Perspectives Inc. "You put the two
together and it makes the system work more efficiently."
Gavilon has previously exported grain by loading it at
elevators owned by other companies like A DM and Cargill,
depending on who offered the best pricing, traders said.
U.S. cash grain traders said they did not expect the sale to
affect their operations much as the market will dictate whether
Marubeni sells grain from its newly acquired elevators on the
open market or exports the grain itself.
Still, the ability to promise and deliver vast quantities of
grain in a single deal will be a selling point for China, which
tends to book massive purchases when prices are favorable.
"The focus of all firms today is: how do we maintain our
supplies in a potential supply-shortage world?" said Ray
Goldberg, Harvard Business School professor emeritus of
agriculture and business.
Gavilon and ADM declined to comment. Cargill and Bunge did
not respond to a request for comment.
A FEW PIECES SHORT
Marubeni remains a few pieces short of the status of an ADM
or a Cargill, two companies that own assets throughout the grain
supply chain, from storage to shipping to processing.
Aside from a seasonal export terminal on the Great Lakes and
a joint venture share of an export terminal in Washington,
Gavilon's assets are primarily domestic market assets so
Marubeni will still need to rely on making "paper" trades and
rely on other grain companies to load ocean-going vessels.
Gavilon struck a deal with ADM and a unit of Japanese trader
Mitsubishi Corp in 1998 to form Kalama Export Company, a grain
handling facility in Washington state.
"They all want multiple locations, multiple sources of
supply so that they have the ability to adjust to the supply
requirements of their customers," Goldberg said.