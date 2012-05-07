BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO May 7 Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp denied on Monday that it is in negotiations to buy U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon.
Rival trading house Itochu Corp also said nothing is under consideration regarding Gavilon.
Several people familiar with the matter said last week that trading firms Mitsubishi, Marubeni Corp and Mitsui & Co were evaluating bids for all or part of Gavilon. .
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.