Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
TOKYO May 7 Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co is not considering buying U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon at all, Chief Financial Officer Joji Okada said on Monday.
Several people familiar with the matter said last week that
trading firms Marubeni Corp, Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co have been evaluating bids for all or part of Gavilon, even as they consider the valuation of over $5 billion by the company's owners expensive. .
Okada made the remarks at a news conference about the company's annual results.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.