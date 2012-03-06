NEW YORK, March 6 Global trading companies including Swiss Glencore and U.S.-based Bunge have expressed interest in the possible sale of U.S. energy and grains trader Gavilon Group, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Gavilon, owned by hedge fund manager Dwight Anderson and investors such as billionaire George Soros, began exploring fund-raising options in January, offering the chance to buy into a leading fertilizer distribution system, a network of grain storage bins and oil storage facilities in Oklahoma.

Bids for a potential sale that may net up to $5 billion are due in early March, Bloomberg reported, citing people it did not name. The company has also discussed a possible initial public offering with its bankers, it said.

Other potential bidders include Wilmar International , which does not have a significant footprint in the United States, Japanese trader Mitsui & Co, and Canada's grain handling firm Viterra, which has expanded significantly with acquisitions in recent years, Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg said all the companies declined to comment.

Morgan Stanley is advising Gavilon.

Private equity funds have been excluded from the bidding, while leading traders like Cargill Inc and Archer Daniels Midland have been discouraged from bidding due to potential anti-trust risks, according to the Bloomberg report.