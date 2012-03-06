NEW YORK, March 6 Global trading companies
including Swiss Glencore and U.S.-based Bunge
have expressed interest in the possible sale of U.S. energy and
grains trader Gavilon Group, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Gavilon, owned by hedge fund manager Dwight Anderson and
investors such as billionaire George Soros, began exploring
fund-raising options in January, offering the chance to buy into
a leading fertilizer distribution system, a network of grain
storage bins and oil storage facilities in Oklahoma.
Bids for a potential sale that may net up to $5 billion are
due in early March, Bloomberg reported, citing people it did not
name. The company has also discussed a possible initial public
offering with its bankers, it said.
Other potential bidders include Wilmar International
, which does not have a significant footprint in the
United States, Japanese trader Mitsui & Co, and
Canada's grain handling firm Viterra, which has expanded
significantly with acquisitions in recent years, Bloomberg said.
Bloomberg said all the companies declined to comment.
Morgan Stanley is advising Gavilon.
Private equity funds have been excluded from the bidding,
while leading traders like Cargill Inc and Archer
Daniels Midland have been discouraged from bidding due
to potential anti-trust risks, according to the Bloomberg
report.