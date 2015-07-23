* Sees GAVIS revenue tripling by 2018 from $96 mln in 2014
* Q1 profit 5.25 bln rupees vs 6 bln rupee analyst view
* Q1 U.S. total sales down 31 pct
(Adds management comments, details)
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, July 23 Lupin Ltd, India's
third-largest drugmaker by sales, is buying U.S. peer GAVIS
Pharmaceuticals LLC for $880 million in its largest ever
acquisition, seeking to revive its flagging growth in the United
States, its largest market.
The acquisition will give Mumbai-based Lupin access to a
number of speciality generic drugs that tend to command a higher
price as they are used to treat niche diseases.
Lupin Chief Executive Vinita Gupta said the company expected
to triple GAVIS's revenues by 2018 from $96 million last year.
"(The deal) significantly boosts Lupin's existing business
and growth prospects over the next few years," she said. "It
puts us in a tremendous position from the pipeline perspective
to capitalise on generics opportunities."
Lupin's U.S. growth has been hampered by a slower pace of
new generic drug approvals since the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) overhauled its generics review process, as
well as by consolidation between drug distributors there.
The company has also recently run into regulatory troubles,
with the FDA expressing concerns about manufacturing processes
at its Goa plant in western India last month. However, Managing
Director Nilesh Gupta said none of the concerns were "serious"
and the company had responded to the FDA.
He separately warned the pace of U.S. drug approvals would
remain modest in the September quarter, but would pick up
through the rest of the year. The company is expecting
"material" U.S. approvals of so-called controlled substance
products acquired through the GAVIS acquisition, he said.
The deal will give Lupin access to dermatology drugs,
big-selling controlled substance products that can only be
dispensed with a doctor's prescription and other speciality
generics, it said. Lupin will also gain a portfolio of 66
generic drugs for which the New Jersey-based drugmaker has
sought regulatory approval, with a potential market value of $9
billion, it said.
Lupin's U.S. sales fell 31 percent to $180 million in
April-June, leading to a 16 percent drop in its net profit to
5.25 billion rupees ($82.35 million), it said on Thursday.
"In general, we see Lupin in a challenging phase, because
they don't have any speciality products," said Nimish Mehta,
founder and director at Research Delta Advisors. "They really
need this acquisition."
Some analysts, however, expressed concern about Lupin paying
nine times GAVIS's sales, but Lupin said that was in line with
similar deals.
The Indian drugmaker expects GAVIS to contribute to earnings
in the first full year after purchase, and the deal to close in
the December quarter.
GAVIS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The deal follows three other acquisitions this year by
Lupin, aimed at building its presence in Latin America and
Russia. It plans to look for more businesses in the speciality
generics space in the United States, CEO Gupta said.
Lupin shares closed 5.3 percent lower, compared with a 0.5
percent fall in the broader market.
($1 = 63.7500 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Mark Potter)