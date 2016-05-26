May 26 Gawker Media, the New York-based owner of
online news and gossip website Gawker.com, is exploring a sale
following a court ruling that it pay $140 million to wrestler
Hulk Hogan over the publication of a sex tape, the New York Post
reported.
The Post, citing sources, said at least one party had
expressed interest in the company, with a potential deal value
of between $50 million and $70 million. (nyp.st/1TFLU2e)
Gawker, which also owns popular blogs such as Gizmodo,
Jezebel and Kotaku, was not immediately available for comment.
The Wall Street Journal later also reported that Gawker,
founded and run by Nick Denton, had hired investment banker Mark
Patricof of Houlihan Lokey to explore strategic options,
including a sale. (on.wsj.com/1WmtkQk)
A six-person jury in March awarded $60 million to Hogan,
whose real name is Terry Bollea, for emotional distress and $55
million for economic damages. The jury then slapped another $25
million in punitive damages on the company and Denton.
Hogan sued the website for posting a video clip in 2012
featuring him having sex with the wife of his then-best friend,
the radio shock jock Bubba the Love Sponge Clem.
He testified that he did not know their consensual tryst was
being recorded when it occurred nearly a decade ago.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)