BRIEF-AM Castle reports Q1 loss per share from continuing operations $0.42
* Reports first quarter 2017 results and announces next step in financial restructuring
NEW YORK Nov 2 Shuttered online news website Gawker Media LLC has reached a proposed $31 million cash settlement with Hulk Hogan, the former professional wrestler who obtained a $140 million judgment against the site over a leaked sex tape.
Hogan's judgment forced Gawker, known for its irreverent tone and gossipy posts, into bankruptcy in June. Its sister websites were acquired by media company Univision Holdings Inc. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Alan Crosby)
May 15 Puerto Rico's defunct Government Development Bank, once the primary fiscal agent for the U.S. territory struggling with $70 billion in debt, has reached a liquidation deal with its creditors, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions said on Monday.