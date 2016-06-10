June 10 Gawker Media LLC, which was ordered to pay $140 million in damages to wrestler Hulk Hogan for publishing a sex tape involving him, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday.

Gawker Media said its assets are estimated to be worth $50 million to $100 million, whereas its liabilities are estimated to be between $100 million and $500 million. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)