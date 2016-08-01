Aug 1 Gawker Media founder and CEO Nick Denton will file for personal bankruptcy protection as early as Monday after losing a fight in a Florida court for a shield against a court ruling in a breach of privacy case involving professional wrestler Hulk Hogan.

The source asked not to be identified because Denton has not commented on his plan. On Twitter, Denton said on Monday "On this bitter day for me, I am consoled by the fact that my colleagues will soon be freed from this tech billionaire's vendetta."

Denton did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)