NEW YORK Aug 1 Gawker Media Chief Executive
Nick Denton filed for personal bankruptcy protection on Monday,
according to court documents that name his largest creditor as
Hulk Hogan, a former professional wrestler who won a $140
million court judgment against the news website over a sex tape
it posted.
Denton listed assets of $10 million to $50 million and
liabilities of $100 million to $500 million in his Chapter 11
petition filed at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern
District of New York.
Earlier on Monday, he tweeted that he wanted to protect
colleagues from a "vendetta" by tech billionaire Peter Thiel,
who funded Hogan's Florida lawsuit.
Gawker Media filed for bankruptcy in June after Hogan won
the judgment. The wrestler had accused the site of violating his
privacy by posting a sex tape featuring Hogan having sex with
the wife of his then-best friend, the radio shock jock Bubba the
Love Sponge Clem.
According to court documents, Denton is personally liable
for $125 million of the $140 million judgment won by Hogan,
whose real name is Terry Bollea.
Thiel is an early backer and board member of Facebook who
was angry over Gawker's writings about him and his friends in
Silicon Valley. Gawker had published an article in 2007 about
Thiel's homosexuality.
Thiel's involvement has raised alarm bells in U.S. media
circles over whether wealthy individuals are trying to muzzle
the press.
David Houston, Hogan's attorney, issued a statement saying
Denton's bankruptcy "has nothing to do with who paid (Hogan's)
legal bills, and everything to do with Denton's own choices and
accountability. If even one person has been spared the
humiliation that (Hogan) suffered, this is a victory."
When Gawker filed for bankruptcy, the U.S. internet
publisher automatically received the shield against Hogan's
judgment that Denton had been seeking from both a New York
bankruptcy court and Florida courts. Denton had said in court
pleadings that without protection, Hogan would immediately begin
to seize his assets.
On Twitter, Denton said on Monday "On this bitter day for
me, I am consoled by the fact that my colleagues will soon be
freed from this tech billionaire' s vendetta."
Thiel did not immediately return a request for comment. A
spokeswoman for Denton declined to comment further.
Gawker filed for bankruptcy with a plan to sell itself to
media company Ziff Davis LLC for $90 million. That offer sets
the floor for bids in a court-supervised auction scheduled for
later this summer.
Reuters reported earlier that Denton would file for
bankruptcy as soon as Monday.
