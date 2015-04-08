LONDON, April 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A growing
number of children in Britain are being referred to the
state-funded National Health Service (NHS) for counselling for
transgender feelings, a development activists hailed on
Wednesday as a sign of greater awareness of transgender issues.
The number of children - under 11 and some as young as three
- being treated at the country's only specialist centre for
children with gender issues has quadrupled in the past six
years, rising to 77 this year from 19 in 2009, NHS figures show.
Experts say up to 1 percent of the world's population are
transgender - a term used to describe people who feel they have
been born with the wrong gender.
The rise in child referrals shows a greater understanding of
transgender issues, said Richard Köhler, senior policy officer
at human rights organisation Transgender Europe (TGEU).
"Transgender people now tend to be much younger when they
come out, which is positive because they don't have to go
through years of denial, and it means they have a supportive
family," Köhler told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.
Yet better awareness did not mean greater acceptance of
transgender people, he said. "In that respect, we need to look
at suicide rates, homelessness and the number of hate crimes."
An increasing number of countries in Europe are providing
care for young transgender people, said Evelyne Paradis,
executive director of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
(LGBT) organisation ILGA-Europe.
Malta last week became the first European country to allow
parents or guardians of a person under 18 to apply in court on
their behalf to change their legal gender without any medical
intervention or diagnosis.
EXPLORING GENDER
The children referred to the NHS, primarily by
psychologists, doctors and schools, are increasingly interested
in exploring their gender, according to the Tavistock and
Portman NHS Trust, which has clinics in London and Leeds.
While some transgender people experience gender dysphoria -
discomfort due to a mismatch between their biological sex and
personal sense of identity - others do not, and are comfortable
with their body but not the gender they were born with.
The trust said gender dysphoria in young people was a
complex and rare condition, and that it was not common or
helpful to make a formal diagnosis in young children.
Young children with gender issues are instead offered
counselling and support sessions until they reach puberty, when
hormone blockers may be provided, which suppress the body's
natural hormones and delay physical changes.
From the age of 16 patients can be offered hormones to make
them more masculine or feminine, and from 18, gender
reassignment surgery, at an estimated cost of around 10,000
pounds ($15,000) to the NHS.
"There is not one straightforward explanation for the
increase in referrals, but it's important to note that gender
expression is diversifying," the trust said in a statement.
"(This) makes it all the more important that young people
have the opportunity to explore and develop their own path with
the support of specialist services."
