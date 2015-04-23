LONDON, April 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - European
nations have been urged to protect the rights of transgender
people, abolish medical procedures needed to change legal gender
and make transgender-specific healthcare accessible under a
pan-European resolution adopted late on Wednesday.
The Council of Europe, the continent's human rights
watchdog, also called on its 47 member states to adopt
transgender inclusive anti-discrimination and hate crime
legislation and introduce a third gender option in identity
documents for people who do not identify as male or female.
Amnesty International estimates up to 1.5 million people
across Europe are transgender, a term that describes those who
identify as a different gender from the one they were born with.
Human rights organisation Transgender Europe (TGEU) hailed
the resolution as the most important and wide-ranging statement
of support for transgender rights ever made in Europe.
"We are thrilled about this comprehensive set of
recommendations as it sends a clear message to trans people that
they are born equal in rights," said Richard Köhler, TGEU senior
policy officer.
Transgender people in Europe face widespread discrimination
when seeking work, housing and medical care, and are victims of
bullying, physical and psychological violence and hate crimes,
the watchdog said in the summary of its resolution.
Most countries in Europe require transgender people to
undergo genital removal surgery and sterilisation, be diagnosed
with a mental disorder and get divorced if married in order to
have their desired gender legally recognised by the government.
While many European countries are becoming more accepting of
transgender people, there is still a long way to go before they
are granted equal legal rights, campaigners say.
Malta last month became only the second European nation,
after Denmark, to allow transgender people to change their legal
gender without any medical or state intervention.
While the Danish law set a minimum age of 18, Malta's law
allows parents or legal guardians of a person under the age of
18 to apply in court on their behalf to change legal gender.
Nepal, India and Bangladesh are among a handful of countries
that allow people who do not want to identify as male or female
to be recognised as a third gender in official documents.
In 2013, Germany became the first European country to
legally recognise indeterminate sex by allowing babies born with
no clear gender-determining anatomy, known as intersex, to be
registered at birth without a "male" or "female" classification.
Yet the interior ministry said at the time that the change
did not amount to the creation of a third gender because the box
stipulating male or female is left blank.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert; Editing by Tim Pearce)