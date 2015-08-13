LONDON, Aug 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Transition
care for transgender members of the U.S. military would cost
around $5.6 million a year, "little more than a rounding error"
as a share of total expenditure, according to new research
published amid criticism of proposed funding.
The sum amounts to just 22 cents per service member per
month, said Aaron Belkin, an academic at San Francisco State
University, adding that the military's annual healthcare budget
is currently $47.8 billion.
Last month, defence chief Ash Carter backed the admission to
the U.S. military of openly transgender people for the first
time, setting up a working group to study the issue "with the
presumption that transgender persons can serve openly without
adverse impact".
Some criticised Carter's decision. "I'm not sure how paying
for transgender surgery for soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines
makes our country safer," Mike Huckabee, a presidential
candidate, said in the first Republican debate last Thursday.
By estimating how many closeted transgender people currently
serve in the military, and looking at what has happened in
Australia, which already funds transition-related care, Belkin
predicts around 188 service members would get care annually.
Treatment, which can involve surgery, hormone therapy or
both, costs just under $30,000 and takes six and a half years on
average, the study in the New England Journal of Medicine said.
It takes into account the fact that transgender people are
twice as common in the military as in the general population.
"This is possibly because many transgender women - those
born male but identifying as female - seek to prove to
themselves that they are not transgender by joining the military
and trying to fit into its hypermasculine culture," Belkin said.
Chelsea Manning, a former intelligence analyst serving a
35-year sentence for leaking classified information to
pro-transparency site WikiLeaks, announced in August 2013 that
she would live as a woman rather than as a man named Bradley.
The overall costs could be lower because treatment has been
proved to help serious mental health conditions that may cost
more in the long run, Belkin said. "There are costs, in other
words, of not providing transition-related care."
"Don't Ask, Don't Tell", a 1993 law prohibiting openly gay
people from military service, was formally repealed in 2011.
