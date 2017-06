A labourer walks past residential apartments that are under construction in Patna, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Gayatri Projects (GAPR.NS), a construction and infrastructure company, has raised 1.44 billion rupees through a rights issue of shares at 120 rupees each.

After the rights issue, the founder's stake in the company rose to 63.47 percent from 55 percent, the company said.

