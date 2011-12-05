Dec 5 Gayatri Projects Ltd said
on Monday its board has approved the withdrawal of its draft
offer letter dated March 21 filed with the capital markets
regulator.
The construction and power firm had said in March it had
filed draft papers for a share sale on a rights basis with the
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and had intended
to sell 5.99 million shares to existing investors.
The company also approved the revised rights offer in the
ratio of one-for-one and will reconstitute the rights issue
committee for the purpose of the proposed issue, it said in
statement to the exchange.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)