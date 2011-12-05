Dec 5 Gayatri Projects Ltd said on Monday its board has approved the withdrawal of its draft offer letter dated March 21 filed with the capital markets regulator.

The construction and power firm had said in March it had filed draft papers for a share sale on a rights basis with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and had intended to sell 5.99 million shares to existing investors.

The company also approved the revised rights offer in the ratio of one-for-one and will reconstitute the rights issue committee for the purpose of the proposed issue, it said in statement to the exchange. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)