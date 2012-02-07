Feb 7 Gaylord Entertainment, which
operates convention-focused hotels and entertainment venues,
reported a quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates as
it booked fewer room nights and had costs tied to a renovation.
The Nashville, Tennessee, company said net income came to
$5.1 million, or 10 cents a share, for the fourth quarter,
compared with a year-earlier loss of $32.8 million, or 69 cents
a share.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 15 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $269.4 million, compared with
$271.8 million that analysts expected. Gaylord said more than
17,000 room nights were out of service during the quarter
because of the renovation at a Florida resort.