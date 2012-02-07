* Moves to woo leisure customers bearing fruit

* Q4 EPS 10 cents vs estimate 15 cents

* Shares up 1.7 pct

Feb 7 Gaylord Entertainment Co reported a quarterly profit against a year-earlier loss and left its 2012 cash flow forecast intact, sending its shares up about 1.7 percent.

The Nashville, Tennessee, operator of convention-focused hotels and some entertainment venues said additions it was making to lure leisure guests would help it gain business during holiday and summer periods that are slower for group travelers.

"Notwithstanding the economy and its impact on the group sector, our company has never been stronger," Gaylord Chief Executive Colin Reed said during a conference call.

Fourth-quarter earnings missed analysts' estimates as the company booked fewer room nights and had costs tied to a renovation. Net income was $5.1 million, or 10 cents a share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss of $32.8 million, or 69 cents a share.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 15 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $269.4 million, compared with $271.8 million that analysts expected. Gaylord said more than 17,000 room nights were out of service during the quarter because of the renovation at a Florida resort.

Revenue per available room, a key industry metric, rose 10.4 percent on an adjusted basis, helped by higher average daily room rates. Consolidated cash flow, a watched measure that excludes the impact of impairment charges, preopening costs and other items, more than doubled to $59.6 million.

"The results and outlook are no better or worse than expected," FBR Capital Markets analyst Patrick Scholes said in a note to clients.

The company stood by a prior forecast calling for consolidated cash flow of $228 million to $243 million for this year, up from $217 million for 2011, and revPAR growth of 3 percent to 6 percent.

Gaylord shares were up 49 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $29.77 in afternoon trading.