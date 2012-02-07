* Moves to woo leisure customers bearing fruit
* Q4 EPS 10 cents vs estimate 15 cents
* Shares up 1.7 pct
Feb 7 Gaylord Entertainment Co
reported a quarterly profit against a year-earlier loss and left
its 2012 cash flow forecast intact, sending its shares up about
1.7 percent.
The Nashville, Tennessee, operator of convention-focused
hotels and some entertainment venues said additions it was
making to lure leisure guests would help it gain business during
holiday and summer periods that are slower for group travelers.
"Notwithstanding the economy and its impact on the group
sector, our company has never been stronger," Gaylord Chief
Executive Colin Reed said during a conference call.
Fourth-quarter earnings missed analysts' estimates as the
company booked fewer room nights and had costs tied to a
renovation. Net income was $5.1 million, or 10 cents a share,
for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss of
$32.8 million, or 69 cents a share.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 15 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $269.4 million, compared with
$271.8 million that analysts expected. Gaylord said more than
17,000 room nights were out of service during the quarter
because of the renovation at a Florida resort.
Revenue per available room, a key industry metric, rose 10.4
percent on an adjusted basis, helped by higher average daily
room rates. Consolidated cash flow, a watched measure that
excludes the impact of impairment charges, preopening costs and
other items, more than doubled to $59.6 million.
"The results and outlook are no better or worse than
expected," FBR Capital Markets analyst Patrick Scholes said in a
note to clients.
The company stood by a prior forecast calling for
consolidated cash flow of $228 million to $243 million for this
year, up from $217 million for 2011, and revPAR growth of 3
percent to 6 percent.
Gaylord shares were up 49 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $29.77
in afternoon trading.