May 31 Gaylord Entertainment Co said it
will sell the Gaylord hotels brand and the rights to manage four
hotels to Marriott International Inc for $210 million in
cash.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based operator of
convention-focused hotels and entertainment venues said it will
continue to own its hotel properties and other businesses.
Marriott will take over management responsibilities of the
four hotels - located in Tennessee, Texas, Florida and Maryland
- under long-term agreements.
Gaylord will continue to own and operate the Grand Ole Opry,
Ryman Auditorium and other properties.
On the completion of the deal, Gaylord will reorganize
itself as a real estate investment trust, effective January 1,
2013.
The company said it will not proceed with the Aurora,
Colorado hotel and convention center project in the form it
previously anticipated.
It also plans to issue a special one-time dividend of about
$415-$450 million, or about $8.47-$9.18 per share based on
outstanding shares of about 49 million.
Separately, Marriott said it expects to earn an incentive
fee in its first full year of management. The deal will add 2
cents per share to its 2013 earnings, it said.
Gaylord shares rose 12 percent to $38.51 in premarket trade.
They had closed at $34.48 on Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.