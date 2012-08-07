Volkswagen said almost 9,300 staff agree to early retirement
FRANKFURT, June 6 Volkswagen on Tuesday said close to 9,300 staff had agreed to an early retirement scheme, helping Germany's largest carmaker to bring down costs.
Aug 7 Aug 7 Gaylord Entertainment Co : * Announces repurchase of $185 million of its shares of common stock from TRT Holdings * Aggregate purchase price in the privately negotiated transaction was $185 million, or $37.00 per share * Says funded the purchase price with borrowings under its existing $925 million credit facility * Entered deal with TRT Holdings pursuant to which co repurchased 5 million shares concurrently with execution of agreement (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)
LONDON, June 6 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that Britain needed to have tough conversations with those who finance terrorism and extremism, including with foreign governments and allies if necessary.