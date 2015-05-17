DUBLIN May 17 Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny
said on Sunday that Ireland must seize its opportunity to become
the first country to approve same-sex marriage in a popular vote
when it holds a referendum on the issue on Friday.
A series of polls indicated on Saturday that voters are set
to back the introduction of gay marriage by a margin of as much
as two-to-one.
"There is a reservoir of emotion in there that needs to be
lanced," Kenny told the Sunday Independent newspaper. "If
somebody says: 'I am a gay person and I want to get married' -
is their own family going to deny them that? Are our own fellow
citizens going to deny them that?"
"It's an opportunity that won't come again," he said.
Long considered one of the most conservative countries in
Western Europe where homosexuality was illegal until two decades
ago, support for gay rights has surged in Ireland as the power
of the Catholic Church collapsed in the wake of child abuse
scandals.
Kenny, a practicing Catholic who was widely praised for
appearing at a prominent gay bar last year, said he was reticent
about extending civil marriage to same-sex couples when Ireland
recognised the legal rights of same-sex couples for the first
time in 2009, but has since changed his mind.
"My view of them now, what they do, the way they interact,
is it any business of mine that they love and honour who they
do?" Kenny, 64, said.
"For me, personally, it's been a journey. Twenty-five years
ago, I wouldn't have had the sort of level of understanding of
the extent of the involvement in our community of people who are
gay... The world has changed utterly."
Campaigners against gay marriage have made some gains after
warning that it might lead to an increase in adoptions and
surrogate births involving gay couples. Yes campaigners reject
the claims.
The vote, backed by all political parties, has led to a
number of high profile figures announcing publicly that they are
gay, including the country's health minister and a prominent
television journalist.
