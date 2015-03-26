AUSTIN, Texas, March 26 A U.S. court in Texas on Thursday issued a stay to halt the U.S. Labor Department from implementing a rule that would expand medical leave protections for same-sex couples.

The state of Texas last week sued the Labor Department over a rule that would grant family medical leave protections to all married same-sex couples, saying it violates the rights of states that do not recognize gay marriage.

