NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Support of
same-sex marriage grew twice as much in U.S. states where it was
made legal in recent years than in states where it had not been
approved, new research shows.
Nearly half the people opposed to same-sex marriage changed
their minds in states where gay marriage became legal in 2012
and 2013, according to the study by two U.S. researchers.
In states where it was not approved, a quarter of the
opponents changed their minds, the research found.
Gay marriage was legal in 36 of the 50 U.S. states when the
U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that same-sex couples have the
right to marry, handing a historic triumph to the gay rights
movement.
"Our findings ... support a number of studies that have not
observed backlash when social movements achieve some of their
policy goals," said co-author Andrew Flores, an analyst at the
Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, in a statement.
Despite the Supreme Court decision, a small number of
elected clerks and lower-court judges have voiced opposition on
religious grounds, according to Lambda Legal, an LGBT nonprofit
group.
In Alabama this month, the chief justice of the state's top
court ordered probate judges not to issue marriage licenses to
same-sex couples, and at least two counties stopped giving out
the licenses altogether.
In Oregon, a judge who refused to perform same-sex marriages
is awaiting a state Supreme Court decision that could cost him
his job.
States that legalized gay marriage during the course of the
study in 2012 and 2013 where opponents changed their minds
included Maine, Washington, California and Maryland.
"Americans have been changing their mind on marriage
equality and at ever-increasing rates," Flores said.
The paper was published in the journal Political Research
Quarterly.
(Reporting by Sebastien Malo, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst.
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)